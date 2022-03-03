Ukrainian business owner in Charlottesville receives support from neighboring organization

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the fighting intensifies in Ukraine, businesses in Charlottesville are rallying to help the Ukrainian people.

At Charlottesville Ballroom Dance Studio, where the owner Vlad Dolya teaches his classes while his native Ukraine is under attack. Russian invasion has forced both his and his wife’s parents into hiding, staying in Ukraine through the threats.

“They’re constantly, constantly nervous,” Dolya said. “They are very afraid.” Though he’s thousands of miles away, Dolya is still feeling the impact.

“Honestly after seven days we feel very exhausted,” he said. “First couple of nights we didn’t sleep at all. We’ve been constantly checking the news and now even when we go into bed in the evening we’re keeping our phones very close.”

Dolya is receiving support from a neighboring business: Gryphon Gymnastics. Abby Reid, its owner, shared that it is doing a donation match to a number of organizations helping in Ukraine.

“I just wanted him to know that we are thinking of him, we’re holding them in our heart because they mean a lot to us,” Reid said.

So far, the gymnasts’ families have come through. In less than one day, hundreds have already been raised and matched.

“I always knew that we had a great community here that always wanted to help, but it’s just touching to see how everybody’s really come together in such a short amount of time,” Reid said.

For Dolya, the monetary support means a lot, but it’s not the main thing he’s asking everyone to do.

“I think if you will talk about it if this conversation will happen between the people, that will be already good.”

Reid said if you donate to any organization supporting efforts in Ukraine, and share a screenshot of the donation to Gryphon Gymnastics, they will match it. She said some options for people to donate include, UNICEF, the International Rescue Committee, and the Voices of Children Foundation.

