Tacking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It’s a quiet start to the work and school day. We are tracking a weak cold front that will move through the region later this morning. While it will move through dry, will we see more cloudiness and a steady northwest breeze. Cold temperatures will return tonight, and expect a chilly Friday. Meanwhile, temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s this weekend. Our next chance for showers will be early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds & sun, breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.