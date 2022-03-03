State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are monitoring and preparing for commercial and passenger vehicle convoys that have the potential to affect traffic in Virginia this weekend.

The American Truckers Freedom Convoy is traveling from Washington state to Washington, DC, planning peaceful protests against pandemic restrictions.

Truckers are expected to stop at Lee Hi Travel Center in Lexington March 5 and leave the next morning, according to White’s Travel Center.

VSP released the following statement: “Virginia State Police respects the public’s First Amendment rights and has been in contact with various groups’ organizers to ensure their understanding of Virginia traffic laws. These communications have also enabled us to share our expectations related to keeping traffic flowing safely and efficiently on Virginia highways, especially in the case of emergencies and for first responder vehicles.”

Police say Virginians can expect to see an increased patrol presence designed to mitigate the impact of additional traffic volume on already congested roads.

The Pentagon approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to Washington, DC to assist with traffic control.

You can follow weekend traffic conditions at 511virginia.org.

