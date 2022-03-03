Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape, court docs say

James Yoder.
James Yoder.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man in Ohio is accused of taking a woman’s prosthetic leg and sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

WXIX reports the documents state James Yoder took the victim’s prosthetic leg, tied a rope around her neck, tied her to the tree, pulled the rope tight and kicked her until she lost consciousness. He then raped her.

The crime happened in July 2019.

The victim suffered multiple injuries, according to court documents.

Yoder was already in jail for a previous abduction when his lab tests tied him to this crime.

He was found to be incompetent to stand trial on the abduction charges.

Yoder’s bond was set at $150,000 on a rape charge.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
UVA Health (FILE)
Ketogenic diet shows major benefits for MS patients at UVA Health
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
Charlie Anne Xavier
Friends and family celebrate mother leaving hospital after burn accident
Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds...
Orange Co. man facing murder charges

Latest News

People attend the funeral prayers for the victims of Friday's suicide bombing in Peshawar,...
Death toll climbs to 63 in deadly Pakistan IS mosque attack
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Russian cease-fire in Ukraine imperiled amid more shelling
Ukrainians in the southern port city of Odessa are preparing for battle as Russian troops...
Ukraine: Odessa preps for battle against Russia
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in extension of testing
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during an interview at the Utah State Capitol, Friday, March 4,...
Utah governor says he’ll veto transgender youth sports ban