JMRL and NAACP partnering to provide internship

By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The partnership with the NAACP and the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is back for its summer internship program.

The program is designed to give one student in the the central Virginia area the ability to learn first-hand about careers in a public library setting.

Library Director David Plunkett says this program is designed to encourage people of all backgrounds to work in the library field.

“They’ll really get to see the wide variety of what happens in a public library,” Plunkett said.

It is a paid internship with 200 hours of work with a stipend of $3,000 with the potential for a $2,000 scholarship.

Applications are being accepted through April 15th.

