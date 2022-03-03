JABA, Alzheimer’s Association, Center at Belvedere working to spread awareness

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Among Black Americans ages 70 and older, 21.3% are living with Alzheimer’s disease. That is twice as high as older white Americans, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Association, JABA, and The Center at Belvedere have teamed up to spread awareness about help and support for the Alzheimer’s community through a virtual conversation Thursday, March 3.

“We’ve understood that there are kind of barriers to just really entering the conversations that there are issues with trust and these are ,you know, longer term systemic issues that are, you know, not things to get fixed overnight,” Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia in Charlottesville Program Manager Sydney Swartz said.

To fix these barriers, the three organizations hosted a conversation to share resources and answer questions from those who have reason to worry about memory loss and how it may change their future. There was a focus on the African-American community.

“We understand that their likelihood of getting a diagnosis of some kind of dementia is higher, and their access to care is also lower. They’re less likely to reach out and they’re more likely to get diagnosed, which is obviously a huge issue,” Swartz said.

A takeaway from the conversation was that there is some rebuilding to do.

“We definitely learned, I think, to be frank that there is some rebuilding to be done in the community. I know it’s been a little bit of a time we’ve had a gap of our presence in the area,” Swartz said. “It’s going to take some time to have the introductions needed and have the conversations with community members and figure out kind of the how and the where that we can go in order to to help families, communities.”

The goal is to help both those with dementia and their caretakers.

“We hope to be a consistent community resource, a place where people can come,” Swartz said.

There is a helpline for confidential support and information for anyone with Alzheimer’s or their friends and family, the number is 800.272.3900.

