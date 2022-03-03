Advertise With Us
Descendants gather at Court Sqr. to honor Freedom and Liberation Day

By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of descendants gathered at Court Square to honor Freedom and Liberation Day in Charlottesville.

“We are here because Black lives matter, we are here because our ancestors matter, and we are here to continue to amplify that message,” President of the Reclaimed Roots Descendants Alliance Myra Anderson said.

Reclaimed Roots Descendants Alliance met in the historic square Thursday, March 3, at the place where thousands of people were sold.

“Our ancestors knew slavery so we can know freedom, so we are here to pay homage to what happened on this auction block and to continue to tell their story,” Anderson said.

She says there’s a deep connection to Court Square: “Words can’t accurately express what it feels like to stand here in this space and know that my ancestors were sold, families were separated, and all of those things,” Anderson said.

Members of the descendant community held a reclamation ceremony using their voices to speak for their ancestors who never had that opportunity.

“It’s also to say loudly and proudly this is our space,” Anderson said. “We’re reclaiming it. There were so many indignities that happened here and now we’re coming back into this space to kind of redress some of that is amplify the voice of our ancestors.”

Names of people who were sold were read and candles were placed to honor them. A libation ceremony followed, aimed at reclaiming the site of those atrocities.

“As descendants, he who tells the story is just as important as the story being told,” Anderson said. “This is the story of our ancestors. Our DNA is connected they’re very important that we be the ones who are telling the story.”

