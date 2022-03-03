Descendants of Enslaved Communities celebrate Liberation and Freedom Day in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Thursday, Charlottesville celebrated its fifth annual Liberation and Freedom Day.

On March 3, 1865 Union soldiers marched into Charlottesville announcing the end of slavery. It marked the starting point on a long path to freedom for enslaved laborers, many of those who worked to build the University of Virginia.

Members of the Descendants of Enslaved Communities hosted a celebration at the university’s Memorial to Enslaved Laborers, encouraging everyone to stop at the memorial to learn more about the city’s holiday.

The celebration started with a traditional Chihamba drum call and dance, followed by a moment of silence as chapel bells rang out at noon.

DeTeasa Gathers, a member of the Descendants of Enslaved Communities group, was the first to speak.

“Today we celebrate our own Juneteenth,” Gathers said.

She was followed by Carolyn Mitchell Dillard.

“Today, we acknowledge the land, and we acknowledge labor and knowledge, and today, we acknowledge lives,” Dillard said.

Liberation and Freedom Day became an official holiday in Charlottesville in 2017. At the celebration, Vice Mayor Juandiego Wade read the city’s proclamation.

“More than half of the population in Charlottesville and Albemarle County at the time of the Civil War were enslaved and whereas this historical fact was little known until the recent soliditory work of the Charlottesville Blue Ribbon Commission on Race, Monuments and Public Space,” he read.

Jalane Schmidt, the director of The Memory Project at the university, said this day marks a turning point in Charlottesville’s history.

“It is a great day to remember back the glee, the jubilation, the relief that was felt by so many people, that day,” Schmidt said.

Students, faculty and people just passing by sat to listen to spirituals performed by Calvin Earl, a musical artist who has been nationally recognized for his research and performances of African-American spirituals.

Schmidt will co-host a virtual discussion on Charlottesville’s Civil War and Reconstruction history, live streamed through the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center’s Facebook and YouTube channel. Other events celebration Liberation and Freedom day will continue throughout the week, including a community engagement event on Saturday to discuss the Swords Into Plowshares art installation.

