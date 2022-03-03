Cooler Friday, Back to Spring Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Variable temperatures across the region Thursday afternoon. Cooler north behind a cold front and warmer south ahead of it.

We all chill down overnight to at or below freezing levels.

Sunshine returns Friday with seasonable early March conditions. That means it won’t be a mild as recent days.

A quick warm up ahead for the weekend. Feeling more like spring through Monday.

There will be a weak weather system near by on Sunday with only a slight shower risk. We have a better rain chance Monday evening to early Tuesday at this time. Not much rain expected. We could use precipitation as much of the region is abnormally dry.

Cooling some mid next week. Next best rain looks to be at the end of next week.

Thursday night: Clearing and cooling. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s. Light north breeze.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Warmer with highs in the lower 70s and partly sunny. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Evening milder with clouds and sun. Slight shower risk. Most areas stay dry. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Increasing clouds with showers during the evening to early Tuesday. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Not as warm. Still not bad for March. Highs near 60. Lows mid 30s.

Thursday: Next best rain chance. Highs mid 50s.

