Clouds, sun, breezy and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A weak cold front is moving south. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. A steady northwest breeze will gradually usher in colder temperatures tonight. Expect sunshine and slightly below average conditions for Friday. Meanwhile, a significant warm up will take place this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s, and 70s. Our next next chance for rain will be later Monday into early Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Early showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.