Cause of Augusta Co. house fire undetermined, but unintentional

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Massive flames encompassed an unoccupied home along Eastside Highway on Thursday afternoon and investigators said the cause is undetermined.

Augusta County Fire Chief Gregory Schacht said the structure was destroyed and the damage was so bad it is not safe for investigators to go inside to look for further evidence. However, he said it did not appear to be intentionally set.

At 4:37 p.m. Thursday, firefighters from several agencies responded to the home along the 100 block of Eastside Highway across the street from Big Daddy Diesel. The busy roadway was closed as firefighters worked to put out the blaze. Schacht said the bulk of the fire was extinguished quickly.

Two neighboring homes had exterior damage as a result of the flames.

Schacht said the home appeared to be unoccupied for a period of time. Nobody was inside at the time.

Dawn Huffer, whose grandmother owned the house, told WHSV the home was in her family for years.

“My grandmother passed away about 18 years ago, my grandfather 10 years before that or so, so it’s been empty since then. My grandparents bought that house in 1941, my mother was born in that house,” she said.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.