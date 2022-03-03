Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

LIVE: Biden to sign bill ending forced arbitration in sexual harassment, assault cases

LIVE: President Joe Biden signs the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault, Harassment Act of 2021. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden plans to sign a bill Thursday to end the practice of forcing workers into arbitration when they are sexually harassed or assaulted on the job.

Biden is expected to be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. Biden and Harris plan to deliver remarks, the White House said.

Congress gave final approval on the bill Feb. 10, guaranteeing victims can seek recourse in the courts. It is considered a milestone helped along by the #MeToo movement.

When signed into law, it will bar employment contracts from forcing people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court. That process often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

The bill is retroactive, nullifying that language in contracts nationwide and opening the door for people who had been bound by it to take legal action.

The legislation had uncommonly broad, bipartisan support in a divided Congress. That allowed the bill to be passed in the Senate by unanimous consent — a procedure almost never used for significant legislation, especially one affecting tens of millions of Americans.

The House passed the bill on a robust bipartisan basis in a 335- 97 vote.

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who accused the now-deceased network CEO Roger Ailes of making unwanted advances and harming her career when she rejected him, testified in support of the legislation. Some employee contracts at the network included binding arbitration clauses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
UVA Health (FILE)
Ketogenic diet shows major benefits for MS patients at UVA Health
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
Charlie Anne Xavier
Friends and family celebrate mother leaving hospital after burn accident
Robert James Wayne. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD investigating Hardy Dr. shooting

Latest News

Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another...
Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: ‘Ban it’
CATEC students Ryan Farley (left) and Zander Duncan (right)
CATEC is working to keep its enrollment rate high
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Texas appeals halt of investigation of transgender teen’s parents