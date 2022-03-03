Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Alabama-made weapons being used in Ukraine to fight Russians

Javelin missiles made in Alabama
By Josh Gauntt and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since the conflict began, Ukraine has been asking for all the help it can get.

Many countries, including the U.S., have responded by sending weapons.

You may have heard Javelin missiles mentioned before. Those are shoulder-fired, anti-tank weapons.

According to some experts, the missiles are slowing down the Russian invaders. A number of those missiles are made in Alabama at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Troy.

WBRC spoke with retired Marine Col. Lee Busby about how effective the missiles can be.

“It is a fire and forget, meaning you don’t have to stay keeping cross-hairs on the target while a wire pulls out from a tow-missile over 35-hundred meters. They are very effective, fairly expensive and are a great anti-tank weapon,” Busby said.

Busby said with technology these days, we should be seeing those Javelins in action more.

NATO countries including the U.S. are also reportedly sending Stinger missiles to help Ukraine fight the Russians.

