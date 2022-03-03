ACPS prepping counselors, families on tough conversations about conflict

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is working to create open conversations about conflict and war across the globe. Over the course of this school year, students have witnessed both the American withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan and now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Counselors in Albemarle County said they are starting the conversation with students and their families to help them reconcile with what they’re seeing online and TV.

Miles Nelson, a counselor with the district, said the conversation starts in the classroom.

Counselors prep teachers on what to look for if a student asks questions, or if the behavior starts to change. That could be if a student becomes quiet or begins to struggle academically.

Then, counselors may work with social workers and families if a child is dealing with heightened anxiety or stress. Nelson said anywhere from 15 to 20 families in the district are working with social workers.

Back in 2014, the county rolled out an anonymous reporting system for students to use if they or a classmate needs help. It’s something Nelson said is coming in handy now, as more students may grapple with mental health issues.

“With that, counselors go back and check in on every student that’s name pops up within that list, based on certain criteria,” Nelson said. “That is a great system that has been set up and has worked over the years for counselors really check in on students that might have concerns that might not really pop up.”

Albemarle’s schools that are closer to Charlottesville tend to have a higher population of students from overseas who may be dealing with the pressures of war and conflict more than others.

A spokesperson with the county said the district is watching over that group of students closely as the Russian invasion continues to unfold.

