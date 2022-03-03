2 buildings in Waynesboro set for demolition

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The landscape of Main Street in Waynesboro will look a little different in the upcoming months.

Two buildings are set to be demolished: The old Leggett’s Department Store and the building next to it will be brought to the ground before new construction begins.

There’s no set plan for what’s next, but the owners of the space have proposed a mixed-use plan, which could include businesses on the first floor and residences above it.

“They’ve got great plans for reuse of that spot, and demolition appears to be the next viable step,” Director of Economic Development and Tourism Greg Hitchins said.

Demolition is expected later this year and completion of a full projected is anticipated for 2025

