You gotta love it !
Sunny and great
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our south is delivering a winner today. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and a pleasant southwesterly breeze for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 60s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front that will advance across the region early Thursday. It’s expected to move through dry, however, behind it temperatures will cool for the late week. Expect pleasant conditions this weekend, with a chance for showers Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Monday: Scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
