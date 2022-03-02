You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our south is delivering a winner today. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and a pleasant southwesterly breeze for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 60s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front that will advance across the region early Thursday. It’s expected to move through dry, however, behind it temperatures will cool for the late week. Expect pleasant conditions this weekend, with a chance for showers Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Monday: Scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

