Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

You gotta love it !

Sunny and great
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our south is delivering a winner today. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and a pleasant southwesterly breeze for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 60s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front that will advance across the region early Thursday. It’s expected to move through dry, however, behind it temperatures will cool for the late week. Expect pleasant conditions this weekend, with a chance for showers Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Monday: Scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA announces update to mask mandate
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
Robert James Wayne. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD investigating Hardy Dr. shooting
If you can remember before COVID-19, to-go cocktails were not always an option.
Charlottesville restaurants to see impact from HB 246

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
What a day !
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM