WHS baseball team reads to elementary students

By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro High School baseball team is busy prepping for its upcoming season, but that isn’t stopping players from finding way to give back to the next generation of Little Giants.

“I remember thinking that other people were giants, and now I’m looking down on them and I don’t feel like a giant. But I think I know in their heart that it was inspiring to see the older kids in the Waynesboro program,” Jaxon Wilfong said.

Jaxon had a chance Wednesday, March 2, to visit his old stomping grounds: Berkeley Glenn Elementary School.

“We love coming out here and just reading and giving back to the community,” Jackson Sherman said.

But for some players, like Alex Aleshire, Berkeley Glenn held a special connection: “Coming back and just seeing kids looking up to us nowadays, and back when I was here it was just fun interacting with older kids, seeing what it was like,” he said.

“I think one of the things that was also wonderful is that the players themselves were excited to be here,” Principal Sharon Tooley said. “They wanted to see a former teachers, they wanted to see classrooms, they they wanted to reach the students.”

The WHS baseball program set up this reading to help inspire the next generation. It’s something the players hope the kids will remember for years to come.

“We love supporting each other,” Jackson said. “Just helping kids read and helping kids learn the sport of baseball.”

