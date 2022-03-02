What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our day is getting off to a pleasantly chilly start. High pressure to our south will keep conditions dry. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine, and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front. It’s expected to move through dry, but is will cool temperatures for the late week. Conditions will rebound and begin to warm for the weekend, with a few showers Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Monday: Scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

