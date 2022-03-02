VSP: No injuries from train crash in Louisa Co.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash between a pickup truck and a CSX train in Louisa County.

VSP says it responded to the crossing located at Lassiter Road shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. The train’s engineer saw an Ford F-150 stalled on the tracks, but was unable to stop before hitting it.

The driver of the pickup was able to get out before the train hit the vehicle.

No one was injured, and the train was not damaged.

Viewer-submitted picture of a crash in Louisa County. (WVIR)

