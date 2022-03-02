Advertise With Us
Virginia’s health commissioner reflects on updated CDC mask guidance

(CNN)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down, so the CDC and Virginia Department of Health say it’s time to update mitigation strategies.

Last week, the CDC announced changes to their masking guidelines, and VDH said it was time to move on from the previous guidance.

“They were particularly outdated in this era of omicron, which causes a lot of cases, most of which are just potentially bad colds but doesn’t cause a huge amount of severe disease,” said acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene.

COVID-19 transmission is still high in much of the Valley, but for a lot of the commonwealth, the CDC and state experts with VDH say it’s safe to go without a mask.

“The areas that are still red are the ones that tend to lag behind a little: parts of the Shenandoah Valley, the mountain southwest, and portions of southside, though not all of it,” he said.

Greene said the change is a welcome one.

“This is all very encouraging news, and it also allows the CDC’s recommendation on some of the mitigation to catch up with where the states are, including Virginia,” Greene said.

Health professionals recommend, if you’re immunocompromised, to continue to wear a mask in most cases. For a breakdown the of new guidance, click here.

