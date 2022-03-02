UVA researchers study links between Montessori school and well-being in adulthood

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A team of researchers with the University of Virginia is looking into the possible benefits of Montessori schooling.

Two-thousand people volunteered for a survey, sharing what kind of primary education they received.

Angeline Lillard is the director of UVA’s early development lab and one researcher on the study.

“Well being (as it related to the study) is the felt experience of health and happiness in your life,” Lillard said.

The study showed a correlation between two years or more of Montessori school and adult wellbeing. Lillard says the survey asked about well-being first, and didn’t ask about schooling until much later in the study.

