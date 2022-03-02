Temps Cool Back Down for Late Week. Much Milder This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A couple of cold fronts for the late week, will knock temperatures down, with Friday the coolest day. Thursday morning, one front pushes across the region and will bring a period of cloudiness. While cooler Thursday, still above average for early March. A reinforcing shot of cooler air will keep temperatures in the 40s to around 50 Friday. This weekend temperatures will turn much milder again, but more clouds to gather. Saturday highs in the 60s and Sunday in the 70s. Currently, the next front will bring showers as we move through early next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, cool. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows mid 30s.

Saturday: Variable clouds, mild. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 40s to around 50.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, warm. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Showers, turning cooler. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs low to mid 50s.

