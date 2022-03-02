Sen. Kaine introducing bill to support long COVID-19 research and patients

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is introducing a bill to support long COVID-19 patients.

Sen. Kaine says this bill would improve understanding and response to long COVID-19. Additionally, it would accelerate research and increase understanding into how effective certain treatments are. The proposed legislation would also development partnerships between community-based organizations, social service providers, and legal assistance providers.

For Kaine, this bill even has a personal tie after getting COVID-19 himself.

“I have lingering nerve tingling 24/7 all over my body. I tell people it feels like all my nerves have had just like five cups of coffee,” the senator said. “It kicked in at the start of covid and it’s never gone away.”

He says that this bill will hopefully help to lift some of the burden on the healthcare system.

