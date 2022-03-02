Advertise With Us
Panel again defeats ban on personal use of campaign cash

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have ended for another year efforts to put basic limits on how they can spend money donated to their campaigns.

A Republican-controlled House subcommittee on Wednesday defeated a bill that would have prohibited spending on what its sponsor called “the low-hanging fruit.” Included in the ban would have been spending on mortgages and country club memberships.

Virginia is a national outlier for its lack of such a ban, which lawmakers have long resisted implementing.

