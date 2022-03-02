Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Masks now optional for bus riders in Albemarle but required in Charlottesville

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All students in Virginia have the option to wear a mask to school, but when it comes to having to wear a mask while riding on a school bus, that decision now comes down to each individual school district.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance no longer requiring people to wear masks on buses or vans operated by a public or private school system.

Two different districts in Central Virginia are taking two different approaches. In Albemarle County, bus riders can ditch the mask.

“Masks being optional in schools and on school buses is required by state law, and we’re obligated to follow state law,” Spokesperson for the county school district Phil Giaramita said.

In the county, staff are still required to mask up. That includes bus drivers. Charlottesville City Schools are keeping their mask mandate for bus riders and drivers.

“We are retaining the masking requirements on our school buses. This follows CDC guidance for buses in areas – like ours – where the transmission rate is high.” In an email to NBC29, spokesperson Amanda Korman said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transmission tracking website, the transmission rate is high in Albemarle County. Giaramita said the school district communicates with health officials to make decisions.

“We’re on the cusp of going from the high risk to the moderate risk category. Health experts tell us that these infection numbers could continue to level off and decline,” he said.

Vaccination percentages are strong among the county’s school staff, with roughly 95% percent of staff fully vaccinated. Giaramita said roughly 90% of students ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, with roughly 50% of students ages 5-11 vaccinated.

But he said the relaxed rules may be anything but relaxing for some parents and guardians.

“That doesn’t mean there isn’t any anxiety out there,” he said. “Parents who are immunocompromised or have children in those situations, they do have a concern about the impact this will have on their health or their children.”

A spokesperson for Louisa County Public Schools said the district would make masking optional for both students and drivers in response to the new CDC guidance.

