Flu and COVID-19 shots remain separate, for now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Patients asking for flu and COVID-19 shots in one vaccine might have to wait a bit longer.

Dr. Petri, an infectious disease specialist, says patients who come in expecting a dual jab will be leaving with two shots instead of one.

“So there are two separate vaccines and they can’t be combined because they’re different formulations,” Petri said.

However, that could change.

“The hope is in the future we will have to have such a vaccine. So you can get your COVID booster and your flu booster at the same time,” he said.

Currently, both Charlottesville and Albemarle County are seeing downward trends in COVID-19 and influenza cases.

“It’s dropped 85% in the last month (since February) in the number of cases. So wait another week or two, we’ll be out of the high transmission and it’ll stay like that for months because so many people are immune right now,” Petri said.

He credits hand washing, distancing, masking, and antibodies for that.

“So many people have been vaccinated now and so many people have had Omicron that we’re at the highest levels of immunity that we’ve ever had in this country,” Petri said.

