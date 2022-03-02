Albemarle County considering hybrid meetings

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is considering a timeline for returning back to hybrid public meetings.

Supervisors met Wednesday, March 2, to discuss options.

Since March of 2020, county office buildings have been operating with COV-19 protocols in mind.

In January of this year, supervisors heard a tentative plan to start a return to normal. During Wednesday’s meeting, they heard a detailed timeline on what this would look like.

The timeline starts with voting to lift the local emergency.

“The local emergency has allowed the county a number of advantages and addressing timely issues related to mitigating the spread of the covid virus during the emergency,” County Executive Doug Walker said.

Even though Albemarle County is still in an elevated COVID-19 zone, the Board is considering starting hybrid meetings sooner rather than later.

The first hybrid meeting would be April 6 combining zoom and an open auditorium for supervisors.

”We would continue the continuity of government operation and placement for 12 months. That allows us to really kind of pace the, you know, this first step back into the into the buildings,” County Executive Trevor Henry said.

This timeline is reliant on the transmission rates improving the board will vote to adopt the changes on March 16.

