Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Airbnb is offering free stays for refugees from Ukraine

Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced...
Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war with Russia, the company announced Monday. Refugees are shown here arriving in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.(Petr David Josek | Petr David Josek/AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb is offering temporary housing to about 100,000 Ukrainians who are fleeing their country because of the Russian invasion.

The company says funding for the stays will come from Airbnb’s Refugee Fund alongside assistance from hosts.

CEO Brian Chesky is also calling on people in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania to open rooms for Ukrainians in need.

Airbnb says although this is just a short-term solution, it will work with governments to get people situated.

More than 800,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to other countries since the invasion began.

Caption

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA announces update to mask mandate
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
Robert James Wayne. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD investigating Hardy Dr. shooting
If you can remember before COVID-19, to-go cocktails were not always an option.
Charlottesville restaurants to see impact from HB 246

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Ukraine: Russian attacks intensify as most of the world condemns Moscow
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his re-nomination hearing...
Powell tells Congress that Fed will raise rates this month
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
New Biden pandemic plan: Closer to normal for the nation
President Joe Biden, besmirched with ashes on Ash Wednesday, talked to reporters before heading...
Biden, Cabinet fan out around nation to sell domestic agenda
Virginia’s health commissioner reflects on updated CDC mask guidance