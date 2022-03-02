Advertise With Us
Back On Track
ACRJ is due for a renovation

ACRJ (file)
ACRJ (file)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 2, 2022
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail is due for a renovation.

ACRJ Superintendent Martin Kumer spoke to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Wednesday, March 2. He says renovations would not bring more inmates to the jail, but would help with current capacity.

The jail reportedly needs upgrades to its HVAC, electrical, lighting, and security. These changes would allow ACRJ to meet standards set by the Board of Corrections.

