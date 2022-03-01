Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Youngkin signs first veto, aimed at policing oversight bill

Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued his first veto.

He has blocked a measure that would have allowed Arlington County’s governing board to hire a new independent policing auditor.

The Republican governor announced the veto Tuesday. He said in a statement that police shouldn’t be subject to what he called politically motivated inquiries. But the bill’s sponsor says the northern Virginia county will still be able to fill the role — the hiring will just be done by the county manager.

Democratic Del. Patrick Hope said the governor was making what Hope called a “misguided political statement.”

Ukrainian business owner in Charlottesville receives support from neighboring organization
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Vlad Dolya (FILE)
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
