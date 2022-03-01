Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia distillery prepares for more vodka bottle sales

Signature vodka from Silverback Distillery
Signature vodka from Silverback Distillery(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia ABC stores are showing their support for Ukraine by boycotting Russian products. Though this could be a chance for you to try out some new Virginia spirits.

Silverback Distillery gets its vodka ingredients in Nelson County, so it isn’t seeing any distribution issues in its future. Its master distiller, Lauren Riggleman, is hoping they sell a lot of vodka soon, given ABC’s change.

“Our vodka is one of our biggest tasters. We do a lot of cocktails with it,” Riggleman said.

She’s now hoping they get more bottle sales now there are fewer vodka options at ABC.

“What’s great about that is we can turn the vodka around in about a week. So if we need to make more we can,” Riggleman said.

She says supporting agriculture around town is just another plus of Virginia vodka.

“Our spent mash, local farmers come and pick it up and use it as fertilizer, cow feed, and things like that. So it’s kind of like a cyclical awesome thing we have with the farmers,” Riggleman said.

You can find Silverback Distillery in Afton, right off Route 151.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA announces update to mask mandate
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
Robert James Wayne. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD investigating Hardy Dr. shooting
If you can remember before COVID-19, to-go cocktails were not always an option.
Charlottesville restaurants to see impact from HB 246

Latest News

Family and friends set up a memorial outside the West Clay Street home where Adam Oakes was...
Jail time suspended under several conditions for one of 11 charged in Adam Oakes’ death
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA students from Ukraine discuss Russian invasion
Virginia Senator Mark Warner (FILE)
Sen. Warner warns against Russian cyberattacks
Some Albemarle High School students are walking out of class in protest of those who chose to...
AHS students walk out to protest mask optional law