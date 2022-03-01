UVA School of Medicine earns 2 spots on science & medicine bracket

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two discoveries from the University of Virginia School of Medicine are part of this year’s STAT Madness - a kind of scientific version of the NCAA Basketball Tournament - put on by STAT.

One involves the missing link in the body’s blood pressure controls that could lead to new treatments.

The other is a breakthrough in the effort to use stem cells to mimic the natural development of mammals. The findings may help researchers eventually grow tissues and organs for people in need of transplants.

Click here to find out more.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.