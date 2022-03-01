Advertise With Us
UVA School of Medicine earns 2 spots on science & medicine bracket

UVA School of Medicine (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two discoveries from the University of Virginia School of Medicine are part of this year’s STAT Madness - a kind of scientific version of the NCAA Basketball Tournament - put on by STAT.

One involves the missing link in the body’s blood pressure controls that could lead to new treatments.

The other is a breakthrough in the effort to use stem cells to mimic the natural development of mammals. The findings may help researchers eventually grow tissues and organs for people in need of transplants.

Click here to find out more.

