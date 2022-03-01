Sheriff’s office investigating Graves Mill death

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the Graves Mill area.

MCSO announced Tuesday, March 1, that it had responded to the area yesterday for a report of a man found dead inside a home.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and the body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The sheriff’s office says Virginia State Police is assisting, and that authorities are following up on several leads.

No other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.

