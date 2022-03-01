Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office investigating Graves Mill death

(FILE)
(FILE)(Live 5/File)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the Graves Mill area.

MCSO announced Tuesday, March 1, that it had responded to the area yesterday for a report of a man found dead inside a home.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and the body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The sheriff’s office says Virginia State Police is assisting, and that authorities are following up on several leads.

No other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
UVA Health (FILE)
Ketogenic diet shows major benefits for MS patients at UVA Health
Charlie Anne Xavier
Friends and family celebrate mother leaving hospital after burn accident
Robert James Wayne. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD investigating Hardy Dr. shooting

Latest News

Ukrainian business owner in Charlottesville receives support from neighboring organization
Ukrainian business owner in Charlottesville receives support from neighboring organization
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Vlad Dolya (FILE)
Ukrainian business owner in Charlottesville receives support from neighboring organization
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Class (FILE)
UVA researchers study links between Montessori school and well-being in adulthood