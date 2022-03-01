Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sen. Warner warns against Russian cyberattacks

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner says Americans have to be very conscious of the threat of cyberattacks in light of the violence in Ukraine.

Senators on both sides of the aisle have come together to support the country in the wake of the Russian invasion. Sen. Warner says both direct and indirect cyberattacks on American businesses and other institutions are a real possibility.

“We’ve seen the Russian ruble dropped by 30% in the last few days, we’ve seen the Russian markets close, we’re seeing Russian economy literally crumble before our eyes, and I think we should expect them to unleash cyberattacks against our country and other NATO nations,” Warner said.

Sen. Warner says the key is resilience, bringing networks up to speed, and telling the government if you or your business is a victim.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA announces update to mask mandate
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
Robert James Wayne. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD investigating Hardy Dr. shooting
If you can remember before COVID-19, to-go cocktails were not always an option.
Charlottesville restaurants to see impact from HB 246

Latest News

Signature vodka from Silverback Distillery
Virginia distillery prepares for more vodka bottle sales
Family and friends set up a memorial outside the West Clay Street home where Adam Oakes was...
Jail time suspended under several conditions for one of 11 charged in Adam Oakes’ death
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA students from Ukraine discuss Russian invasion
Some Albemarle High School students are walking out of class in protest of those who chose to...
AHS students walk out to protest mask optional law