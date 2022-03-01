New pass program underway at Shenandoah National Park

LURAY, Va. (WVIR) - Shenandoah National Park is now requiring a day-use ticket and entrance pass to climb Old Rag Mountain.

A pilot program began Tuesday, March 1, and is expected to run through the end of November.

Park officials say they’ll release a limited number of tickets each day to ease congestion on the mountain.

You must buy these tickets online before going to the fee station at the base of the climb. Click here to learn more.

