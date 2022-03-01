Milder start to March

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm front is moving north of the region. Despite some of the cloudiness associated with a Clipper system to north, temperatures are expected to warm into the low 60s. Throughout the remainder of the week, we’ll see above normal conditions. Our next chance for showers will be Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

