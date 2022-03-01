Advertise With Us
House GOP again kills voting rights, gay marriage proposals

General Assembly Building (FILE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — House Republicans have defeated measures that would let voters decide whether to amend Virginia’s constitution.

One of the measures voted down in a subcommittee early Tuesday would have set up a referendum on whether to strip legally outdated language prohibiting gay marriage from the state constitution.

The other would have let voters weigh in on whether to automatically restore the voting rights of felons who have served their terms.

The votes against the joint resolutions were not surprising because the same panel defeated House versions of the measures earlier this month. But Democrats and other supporters had urged them to reconsider.

Ukrainian business owner in Charlottesville receives support from neighboring organization
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Vlad Dolya (FILE)
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Class (FILE)
UVA researchers study links between Montessori school and well-being in adulthood