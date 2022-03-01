Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

BRHD closing community vaccination and community testing centers

Outside of the Charlottesville Community Vaccination Center (FILE)
Outside of the Charlottesville Community Vaccination Center (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Blue Ridge Health District is closing its community vaccination center and its testing center on March 12 and 15 respectively.

The demand for these resources just isn’t there anymore. They were in place to help with COVID-19 surges. The district still recommends more people get vaccinated, they will have to go to other clinics held by the BRHD, or contact their pharmacy.

“The vaccination clinic is closing because of the demand has definitely decreased. We’re seeing far less numbers coming in now than we saw in the fall. And also with funding that was set to end at the end of March,” Kathryn Goodman with the BRHD said.

Goodman says they have plans in place if we end up seeing another big surge in cases, or people start needing a fourth dose.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
UVA Health (FILE)
Ketogenic diet shows major benefits for MS patients at UVA Health
Charlie Anne Xavier
Friends and family celebrate mother leaving hospital after burn accident
Robert James Wayne. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD investigating Hardy Dr. shooting

Latest News

Ukrainian business owner in Charlottesville receives support from neighboring organization
Ukrainian business owner in Charlottesville receives support from neighboring organization
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Vlad Dolya (FILE)
Ukrainian business owner in Charlottesville receives support from neighboring organization
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Class (FILE)
UVA researchers study links between Montessori school and well-being in adulthood