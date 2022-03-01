BRHD closing community vaccination and community testing centers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Blue Ridge Health District is closing its community vaccination center and its testing center on March 12 and 15 respectively.

The demand for these resources just isn’t there anymore. They were in place to help with COVID-19 surges. The district still recommends more people get vaccinated, they will have to go to other clinics held by the BRHD, or contact their pharmacy.

“The vaccination clinic is closing because of the demand has definitely decreased. We’re seeing far less numbers coming in now than we saw in the fall. And also with funding that was set to end at the end of March,” Kathryn Goodman with the BRHD said.

Goodman says they have plans in place if we end up seeing another big surge in cases, or people start needing a fourth dose.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.