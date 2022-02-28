Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sunny, breezy and pleasant

March coming in like a lamb
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We will see a nice ending to February. Partly to mostly sunny and breezy today. A weak frontal boundary will drop south of the region. Temperatures are expected to be seasonal. Meanwhile, a gradual warming trend will take place as we go through the week. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 60s and 70s. Our next chance for rain will be Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: around 50

Sunday: Scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA announces update to mask mandate
Robert James Wayne. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD investigating Hardy Dr. shooting
If you can remember before COVID-19, to-go cocktails were not always an option.
Charlottesville restaurants to see impact from HB 246
COVID-19
VDH: 1,641,438 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,811 deaths

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
What a day !
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Warmer Wednesday. Temps Cool Down Through Late Week
nbc29 weather at noon
Milder start to March