Sunny, breezy and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We will see a nice ending to February. Partly to mostly sunny and breezy today. A weak frontal boundary will drop south of the region. Temperatures are expected to be seasonal. Meanwhile, a gradual warming trend will take place as we go through the week. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 60s and 70s. Our next chance for rain will be Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: around 50

Sunday: Scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.