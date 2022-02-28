Nice end to February

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front has moved to our south, resulting in a breezy easterly wind and cooler temperatures. We’ll see seasonal temperatures tonight, however, a southwesterly wind will warm conditions into the 60s by Tuesday. Each day conditions will get a little warmer. Another cold front will advance across the region later this week and cool temperatures briefly. Our next chance for showers will be Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: around 50

Sunday: Scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

