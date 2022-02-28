Advertise With Us
King Cakes flying out of ovens in Charlottesville

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - King Cakes at Great Harvest in Charlottesville are flying out of the ovens for Mardi Gras.

The cake is kneaded into a circular shop like a crown with three colors - purple, gold, and green - on top. There is a plastic baby that is hidden in the cake, and the person who finds it gets good luck and has to buy a King Cake for the next seasonal party.

“We make our King Cake’s out of the cinnamon chip bread with a big butter-cream cheese icing,” Great Harvest owner Aileen Magnotto said. “We put three different colors of sugar on top, and they all symbolize faith, power, and justice.”

The bakery says it had to stop taking orders, but is still baking these cakes for Tuesday, March 1. So if you need one, it is first-come-first-serve basis.

