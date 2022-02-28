Camp4Real gears up for summer programming

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If your kids are looking for some summer fun, here’s an opportunity.

Camp4Real is already gearing up for it’s summer programming. Children will hike, bike, visit pools, and swim in lakes.

There are discounts for siblings and scholarships available for families with financial barriers.

“Anything that’s donated we match it. It exponentially helps reach those families that need the resources,” Camp4Real Founder Scott Williams said.

