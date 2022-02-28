Bikers Against Child Abuse in Waynesboro supporting 2 alleged victims

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - A couple dozen bikers were in Waynesboro Monday, February 28, supporting two young alleged victims of sexual assault.

Forty-five-year-old John M. Mohler is charged with two counts of object sexual penetration against two different teenage girls, one of whom is a minor.

The other, an 18-year-old testified Monday in court that Mohler, a tattoo artist, sexually assaulted her while giving her a tattoo.

Twenty to 30 members of Bikers Against Child Abuse rode from all over Virginia to Waynesboro with the goal of empowering the teenagers to not be afraid.

“These kids have gone through a lot and a lot of times when they have to come and face their accuser they needs support, so we’re here to support them. That’s why we do this,” a member of Bikers Against Child Abuse who calls himself Rico said.

The judge decided there was enough evidence in both cases to go before a Waynesboro grand jury. That’s set to happen March 14.

