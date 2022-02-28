App helping to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the flick of a finger on your smartphone, you can help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia win some cash.

“It’s two things that every UVA fan loves: college basketball and supporting the local community,” Boys & Girls Clubs’ James Compton said.

The ACC 3 Point Challenge is back for another year, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia is hoping to win the title, again.

“We have the chance to cement our legacy with the three-peat,” Compton said.

All you need to do is download the ‘ACC 3 Point Challenge’ app, click the “Donation Dash” option, play as Virginia, and fire away.

At the end of the competition the school with the most points will get $15,000 for their local Boys & Girls Clubs.

“This money will be crucial as we prepare for the summer programs,” Compton said. “Our full day summer programs, we charge $15 to $35 per member, while it costs over $1,500 to serve every kid for the summer.”

This competition is even building bridges between rivals.

“As a Virginia Tech grad, I proudly play as Virginia in this game knowing that I’m supporting the local Boys & Girls Club,” Compton said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.