ACPS, CCS respond to Gov. Youngkin’s ‘divisive concept’ report

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration is working to stop what it calls ,“discriminatory and divisive” concepts in Virginia’s public education system. Now Charlottesville City Schools and Albemarle County Public Schools are weighing in.

“Nothing is changed as far as what Charlottesville is doing,” Board Chair Lisa Larson-Torres said.

Larson-Torres says the school district is not changing the way it teaches kids.

Albemarle County schools say the same.

“What it looks like is no change. In some of the language around that action, the governor talked about prohibiting the teaching of inherently divisive concepts and we don’t teach those,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

Giaramita says critical race theory is not explored in the classroom. Instead, they practice something called Culturally Responsive Teaching.

“Our program has been in place for six years now. It dates back to 2015, and it’s all about the connections that teachers have with students, how they communicate with students who come from different cultural backgrounds or life experiences, and learn differently,” he said.

The order is re-evaluating materials on the Virginia Department of Education website. Some of which, the administration feels is divisive.

“It’s disappointing to hear that, you know, some of those resources that were on the VDOE website, may have been pulled,” Larson-Torres said.

Both school districts say regardless of their views on Governor Youngkin’s order, they’re following the rules.

