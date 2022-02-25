Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia women’s basketball falls 68-57 against No. 18 UNC on Senior Night

Tina Thompson, Tihana Stojsavljevic, Amandine Toi, and Eleah Parker
Tina Thompson, Tihana Stojsavljevic, Amandine Toi, and Eleah Parker(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team lost 68-57 against No. 18 North Carolina on Thursday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Tar Heels blitzed the ‘Hoos in the first quarter, jumping out to a 30-11 lead, and UVA was unable to come all the way back.

Head coach Tina Thompson says, “We regained our composure and played really well for three quarters, but unfortunately, we ran out of time. This game is a four quarter game, and when you start like that, it’s just really difficult to overcome that.”

Virginia (5-21, 2-16 ACC) trailed by 21 points in the third quarter, but cut the deficit to eight points in the final minute of play.

Grad student Amandine Toi scored 14 points and dished out a career-high seven assists, while junior forward London Clarkson scored 12 points off the bench.

Toi, Eleah Parker, and Tihana Stojsavljevic were honored as part of a Senior Recognition ceremony before the game.

“It was kind of sad for me,” says Toi. “I’ve always been here, and seen so many Senior Nights, and I think mine was kind of nostalgic for me. I tried to not get emotional, and stay focused on the game, but it was a special game for me, just because I knew it was my last game at JPJ, after that many years.”

The ACC Tournament begins March 2nd in Greensboro.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA announces update to mask mandate
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
COVID-19
VDH: 1,634,851 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,440 deaths
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall

Latest News

Mike Krzyzewski and Tony Bennett hug before the Cavaliers and Blue Devils square off on the...
‘It’d be a sin if they’re not in the NCAA Tournament’ - Coach K
Kihei Clark scored a career-high 25 points, but the UVA men's basketball team lost 65-61...
Despite career-night from Kihei Clark; No. 7 Duke defeats UVA men’s basketball 65-61
The UVA baseball team won its home opener
Virginia baseball beats VMI 14-0 in home opener
UVA senior Courtlynne Caskin
No. 13 UVA women’s lax falls 22-15 against No. 1 Boston College