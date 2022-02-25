Virginia women’s basketball falls 68-57 against No. 18 UNC on Senior Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team lost 68-57 against No. 18 North Carolina on Thursday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Tar Heels blitzed the ‘Hoos in the first quarter, jumping out to a 30-11 lead, and UVA was unable to come all the way back.

Head coach Tina Thompson says, “We regained our composure and played really well for three quarters, but unfortunately, we ran out of time. This game is a four quarter game, and when you start like that, it’s just really difficult to overcome that.”

Virginia (5-21, 2-16 ACC) trailed by 21 points in the third quarter, but cut the deficit to eight points in the final minute of play.

Grad student Amandine Toi scored 14 points and dished out a career-high seven assists, while junior forward London Clarkson scored 12 points off the bench.

Toi, Eleah Parker, and Tihana Stojsavljevic were honored as part of a Senior Recognition ceremony before the game.

“It was kind of sad for me,” says Toi. “I’ve always been here, and seen so many Senior Nights, and I think mine was kind of nostalgic for me. I tried to not get emotional, and stay focused on the game, but it was a special game for me, just because I knew it was my last game at JPJ, after that many years.”

The ACC Tournament begins March 2nd in Greensboro.

