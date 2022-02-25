Advertise With Us
VDH: 1,636,510 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,536 deaths

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,636,510 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, February 25, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,765.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 18,536.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing is 8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 47,258, 14 more than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as Feb. 25: 6,940,667 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 80.8% of the population. Also, 6,177,677 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 71.9% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 2,798,607 have received a booster/third dose.

The department tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly on Friday:

  • As of Feb. 12: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 11,356, 224.3 hospitalizations, and 88.10 deaths.
  • As of Feb. 12, there have been 155,159 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 3,8892 hospitalizations and 1,377 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 15,428, Charlottesville = 9,898, Fluvanna County = 4,885, Greene County = 3,918, Louisa County = 6,385, Nelson County = 2,663.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 18,640, Bath County = 871, Buena Vista = 1,974, Harrisonburg = 13,141, Highland County = 355, Lexington = 2,795, Rockbridge County = 3,191, Rockingham County = 14,299, Staunton = 5,509, Waynesboro = 5,243.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 11,522, Fauquier County = 12,722, Madison County = 2,031, Orange County = 6,841, Rappahannock County = 912.

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia Dashboard

