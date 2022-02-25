Some More Showers through Friday AM. Clearing, Breezy, Milder PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some additional rain and pockets of freezing rain tonight, with steady temperatures in the 30s and some areas of fog. Most locations remain above freezing. Blue Ridge Mountains and portions of the Valley will experience some ice on elevated and untreated surfaces. Toward daybreak temperatures rising and a some scattered rain showers, ahead of an approaching cold front. Clearing skies by mid to late morning and breezy. Some wind gusts 20-30 mph. Temperatures will turn milder ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s.

A nice weekend ahead. Seasonably chilly Saturday with highs in the 40s and milder 50s make a return for Sunday. A dry stretch of days into next week, as we kick off March with some up and down temperatures.

Tonight: Rain showers, spotty freezing rain, areas of fog. Lows 30s rising toward daybreak.

Friday: Early showers then clearing, breezy, milder. Highs in the mid 50s for the Valley and lower 60s for Central Virginia. Lows lower 30s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, chilly.. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 20s to near 30.

Monday: Sunshine and seasonably chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday: March comes in like a Lamb. Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Milder, mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs low 50s.

