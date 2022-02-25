Orange County FFA students hold ‘Drive Your Tractor to School Day’

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County FFA chapter is working to make a name for themselves.

all week they have shown the community what they can do and Friday, February 25 they had a little fun by riding their tractors to school.

“At the end of sophomore year, it was a goal of mine to get this chapter back up to speed and get it locally know and hopefully state known,” Vice President of the Orange County FFA Seth Wilbanks said.

To top off national FFA week, members gathered to ride their tractors to school escorted by police down the road and right into the parking lot.

“A lot of chapters out west do it, they usually have big giant tractors but in small town Virginia everyone does not have a farm but over 2000 acres and we want to kind of bring it down to a local level,” Wilbanks said.

“I want to show everybody that being a part of us isn’t just like a class like you’re in the classroom, like we actually do extras,” Orange County Agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor Chase Berry said.

The goal is to get the chapter to the national convention through volunteering and raising money.

“That’s a long shot, but if we end up there it will take a lot of work and a lot of money, but we might be able to do it,” Sophomore Everette Kennon said.

Other students gathered outside to watch the procession roll by.

“Farming is a big industry here in Orange County and it just shows our community how much we support them, and that we’re continuing to educate our students to make them learn more about that industry, so they can continue to build it for years to come.” Orange County High School Principal Wendell Green said.

The chapter plans to continue FFA week next year and make it even bigger.

