Morning fog and showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work and school day is getting off to a cold start. Patchy fog and showers will clear by this afternoon. A southwest wind will become gusty as we go through the day. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s and 60s. The weekend will feature pleasant conditions with a fair amount of sunshine. Our dry stretch of weather will be with us throughout much of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Morning showers & fog, clearing & windy, High: around 60

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s

