Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Morning fog and showers

Clearing and windy
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work and school day is getting off to a cold start. Patchy fog and showers will clear by this afternoon. A southwest wind will become gusty as we go through the day. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s and 60s. The weekend will feature pleasant conditions with a fair amount of sunshine. Our dry stretch of weather will be with us throughout much of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Morning showers & fog, clearing & windy, High: around 60

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA announces update to mask mandate
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
COVID-19
VDH: 1,634,851 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,440 deaths
Robert James Wayne. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD investigating Hardy Dr. shooting

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Some More Showers through Friday AM. Clearing, Breezy, Milder PM
Mostly Chilly Rainfall then Milder Friday